Germany, NATO Will Not Interfere In Ukrainian Conflict - German Government
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) NATO and Germany will not interfere in the conflict in Ukraine, Deputy Spokesperson of the Federal Government Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.
"I think that's what the German Chancellor said in an interview last night, it's absolutely clear. NATO and thus Germany will not interfere in this war," Buchner said during a briefing.