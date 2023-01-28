Germany Nearing Limits of Capabilities in Supplying Tanks to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin was approaching the limits of its capabilities in sending tanks to Ukraine.

"It would be absurd if I now rule out further deliveries of tanks.

But my question is: where will they come from? We are approaching the limits," Pistorius said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, explaining that Berlin also has obligations under NATO.

The German government previously announced that it had decided to transfer German tanks Leopard 2 to Ukraine. Germany intends to form two tank battalions. At the first stage, they plan to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from Bundeswehr inventories.