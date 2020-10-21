Germany is approaching the introduction of full or partial quarantine due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country, Markus Soder, the minister-president of the southern state of Bavaria, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Germany is approaching the introduction of full or partial quarantine due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country, Markus Soder, the minister-president of the southern state of Bavaria, said on Wednesday.

The resurgence of new infections across Germany over September-October has reached a point requiring a return of strict control measures. Thus, authorities in the Berchtesgadener Land region of Bavaria imposed on Tuesday a new set of strict coronavirus restrictions similar to a lockdown amid a sharp resurgence. In addition, Berlin has made wearing of face masks mandatory at markets and streets with heavy pedestrian traffic.

"We are much closer to a lockdown, or at least a partial lockdown, than many people imagine," Soder said during his address in Munich, as aired by the N24 broadcaster.

According to the minister-president, given that the pandemic is "out of control" in many neighboring countries, such as France and Belgium, Germany may soon face a similar threat.

So far, Germany has confirmed more than 373,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,836 fatalities and over 298,000 recoveries. On Wednesday, the country registered 7,595 new cases.