Germany Needs Climate-Oriented Government - Greens' Candidate For Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Germany needs a Federal government focused on addressing climate challenges, the candidate for the Chancellor of Germany from the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, said on Friday.

On Friday, the Greens' final rally took place in Dusseldorf, at which Bearbock delivered a final speech before the parliamentary elections, which will be held on Sunday, saying that the upcoming elections to the Bundestag will be climate elections.

"The election on Sunday is a climate election. Just like in Cologne, tens of thousands of children, young people and people of all ages across Germany took to the streets in the #climate strike and made it clear: they want a new start because they know that our future is at stake," Bearbock wrote on Twitter as she posted a photo of the rally participants.

On Sunday, Germans will vote in the elections to the Bundestag. A new Chancellor will be elected, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, who decided not to run for reelection.

In the run-up to the 2021 German federal election, the Greens have been polling behind the Social Democratic Party and Christian Democratic Union, according to the latest opinion polls.

