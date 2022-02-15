Germany Needs 'Coaxing' When It Comes to Imposing Sanctions on Russia - Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a US lawmakers' briefing that Germany still needs to be persuaded when it comes to imposing sanctions on Russia, Politico reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a US lawmakers' briefing that Germany still needs to be persuaded when it comes to imposing sanctions on Russia, Politico reported on Wednesday.

"They need constant coaxing � especially Germany," Sullivan said answering the US House Foreign Affairs Committee's Chairman Gregory Meeks question whether some allies still need some persuasion when it comes to sanctions.

According to Politico, the US and Germany have not been able to harmonize their approach to Russia, especially regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but consider that will act in unison.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.