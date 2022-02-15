UrduPoint.com

Germany Needs 'Coaxing' When It Comes To Imposing Sanctions On Russia - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Germany Needs 'Coaxing' When It Comes to Imposing Sanctions on Russia - Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a US lawmakers' briefing that Germany still needs to be persuaded when it comes to imposing sanctions on Russia, Politico reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a US lawmakers' briefing that Germany still needs to be persuaded when it comes to imposing sanctions on Russia, Politico reported on Wednesday.

"They need constant coaxing � especially Germany," Sullivan said answering the US House Foreign Affairs Committee's Chairman Gregory Meeks question whether some allies still need some persuasion when it comes to sanctions.

According to Politico, the US and Germany have not been able to harmonize their approach to Russia, especially regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but consider that will act in unison.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Germany Nord Kiev Border

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual in Return of Troops t ..

Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual in Return of Troops to Bases After Drills

2 minutes ago
 Governor Shah Farman condoles over MNA's death

Governor Shah Farman condoles over MNA's death

2 minutes ago
 US offers $1 bn in loan guarantees for Ukraine:Ant ..

US offers $1 bn in loan guarantees for Ukraine:Antony Blinken

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recove ..

UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Advisory for farmers of Soybean

Advisory for farmers of Soybean

2 minutes ago
 Nigeria top cop held over drug cartel ties

Nigeria top cop held over drug cartel ties

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>