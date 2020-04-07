The German diplomatic mission in Russia needs a more definitive answer on whether the Victory Day parade in Moscow will go ahead on May 9 before it decides on its attendance, it told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We are continuing talks with Russia on May 9 [celebrations]. There is no clarity at present on the conditions for the event considering the coronavirus situation," the embassy said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been invited to the traditional military parade on Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary since the end of World War II.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow's authorities are not planning on delaying the celebrations, and that 17 world leaders have confirmed their attendance.

Russia has 7,497 cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths as of Tuesday. The virus has infected more than 1.2 million people worldwide and killed over 70,000, according to the World Health Organization.