BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Germany needs to remain in dialogue with Russia and initiate new projects after the formation of the new government, Michael Kretschmer, the minister president of the Saxony state, said on Thursday.

"We have differences, different interests, big contradictions, but the most important thing is to stay in dialogue, try to constantly initiate new joint projects," Kretschmer told reporters.