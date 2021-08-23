UrduPoint.com

Germany Negotiates Keeping Kabul Airport Operational With US, Turkey, Taliban - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:56 PM

Germany is in talks with the United States, Turkey and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) to keep the Kabul airport operational post-US withdrawal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

In 2020, the Trump administration signed a deal with the Taliban that stipulated the United States would withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances the country would not become a safe haven for terrorist groups. The US troop withdrawal was initially set for May 1, 2021, but the Biden administration delayed the withdrawal deadline until August 31.

"We are holding negotiations with the US, Turkey and other countries in order to make sure that the Kabul airport continues functioning so that those people could be evacuated.

We will also have to discuss this with the Taliban and we are already on it," Maas said at a press conference, adding that keeping the airport open after the US withdrawal will be of "special significance."

The minister added that it was still unknown whether the US would extend its evacuation effort beyond August 31.

On August 15, as foreign troops were underway with the withdrawal, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. Following those events, most countries started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff, as well as Afghan collaborators, from the Kabul airport, which is still controlled by US and NATO forces.

