Germany Negotiating Common Air Defense System With Neighbors - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Germany is conducting talks with its neighboring countries about the creation of a common air defense system to ensure a better European coordination, Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Germany is conducting talks with its neighboring countries about the creation of a common air defense system to ensure a better European coordination, Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.

"The expectations are big. And surely, we have a lot of things to do. The Chancellor has already touched upon this. We have an obligation, which is the German initiative on air defense. We are already in talks with our European neighbors about their participation in it," Lambrecht said during her speech in the Bundestag, adding that it is the right way to ensure European coordination and cooperation.

In late August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the creation of a common air defense system in Europe during the speech he delivered at Prague University. Scholz stated that the German government was going to significantly invest in air defense, which would be organized in a way that such European states as Poland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, as well as the Baltic and Scandinavian countries could take part in it, "if they want to."

