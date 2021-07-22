UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Negotiating With Russia On Basis Of National Interests - Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Germany Negotiating With Russia on Basis of National Interests - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany is guided by its interests and values in negotiations with Russia and wants to maintain dialogue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"Just as with other countries, we conduct negotiations [with Russia] on the basis of our values ... and our interests. We must always remain interested in preserving the dialogue with Russia," Merkel said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

1 hour ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.