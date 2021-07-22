Germany Negotiating With Russia on Basis of National Interests - Merkel

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany is guided by its interests and values in negotiations with Russia and wants to maintain dialogue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"Just as with other countries, we conduct negotiations [with Russia] on the basis of our values ... and our interests. We must always remain interested in preserving the dialogue with Russia," Merkel said at a press conference.