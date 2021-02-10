UrduPoint.com
Germany Negotiating With US On Potential Nord Stream 2 Sanctions, Talks Not Public - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Germany Negotiating With US on Potential Nord Stream 2 Sanctions, Talks Not Public - Gov't

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Germany is in talks with the United States on US potential sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, but these talks are not public, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday.

"On behalf of the German government, I can say that we have taken into account the media reports, the German government is in touch with the US administration regarding the US sanctions and threat of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, but these are closed talks, closed exchange held in writing and closed talks, which we do not comment on," Demmer told reporters.

More Stories From World

