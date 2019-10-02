UrduPoint.com
Germany, Netherlands Want Orderly Brexit, Ready For No-Deal Scenario - Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:51 PM

The Netherlands and Germany would prefer a coordinated and orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, but are prepared to a scenario of Brexit without a deal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said following Dutch-German intergovernmental consultations on Wednesday

"We have discussed the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and we stated that we would still want a coordinated solution, an orderly Brexit, but both sides are prepared if it does not take place. We are ready for that case too," Merkel said, when speaking about the topics discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Brexit talks are currently deadlocked over the refusal of London to neither accept the deal on divorce terms with Brussels in its current edition, nor accept a no-deal scenario. The bloc, in turn, is reluctant to renegotiate the terms agreed upon within the deal of former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned several months ago over her failure to pass the plan through the UK parliament. Incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adamant in his determination to deliver Brexit by October 31, be it with or without a deal.

