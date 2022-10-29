Germany Never Going Back to Nuclear Power, Will Not Rely on Russian Uranium - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Germany will close down its last three remaining nuclear-fueled power plants and will never start constructing new ones or reopening others in order to avoid ever again being dependent on uranium imports from Russia, Minister of State Katja Keul told a conference at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP) on Friday.

"We are never going to start investing in new uranium that comes from Russia: Too many European partners (already) depend upon it," Keul said. "The future is (in) renewable (energy). ... We don't see any role for nuclear energy in our country. We have three (nuclear-fueled) power plants left.

"

Germany's European Union neighbor France had 54 nuclear power plants but because of a shortage of uranium fuel they were now running at only 50% generating capacity overall and Germany was seeking to help France with its own electrical power supplies, Keul said.

"We are using coal to get through the winter but in the long term we want to get out of it. ...If this is going to be a cold winter, a lot of people are going to be in trouble," Keul said.

Gas energy prices in Germany were now four to five times higher than they had been before the start of the Ukraine conflict on February 24, Keul added.