Germany Nominates Economist Isabel Schnabel to ECB Executive Board

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The German government on Wednesday nominated economist Isabel Schnabel to the executive board of the European Central Bank.

"As an outstanding economist and expert on banking and monetary policy, she will... do well in the ECB � for the eurozone and our country," the German Finance Ministry cited its chief, Olaf Scholz, as saying.

Schnabel, a university professor of financial economics and member of the German Council of Economic Experts, said she was honored to be nominated an executive director of the EU bank.

"This is, of course, only the beginning of a longer process. If my appointment is approved by the European bodies, I will do my best to meet the high expectations set in me," she tweeted.

She will replace another German on the ECB executive board. Sabine Lautenschlaeger said last month she would resign at the end of October before her term end.