Germany Not Able To Monitor Where Kiev Uses Weapons Sent By West - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Germany is not able to ensure that Ukraine does not use the weapons supplied by the West to attack Russia, Kiev is already shelling the territory of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Berlin would refrain from unilateral steps when providing military support to Ukraine, while making sure that the weapons sent to Kiev are not used for strikes against Russia's territory.

"Firstly, Germany does not have any opportunity to monitor this, this can be said unequivocally. Secondly, the weapons supplied by Germany to the Kiev regime are already firing at Russian territory, because Donbas includes Russian regions. Weapons are firing at the territory of Russia, and every day the direct and indirect involvement of Germany in this conflict is increasing. Of course, the German chancellor must proceed from this," Peskov told reporters.

