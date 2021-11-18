Germany Not Going to Close Border With Poland Amid Migration Crisis - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Germany is not going to close the border with Poland, this will not be a solution to the migration problem, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

"We in Germany constantly hear demands from police trade unions that I should close the border with Poland, introduce border controls.

We agree (with Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski) that this is not a way to solve the problem. The problem is not in the German border with Poland, "Seehofer said at a press conference following a meeting with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.