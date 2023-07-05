Open Menu

Germany Not Planning Military Deployment To Romania - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 09:09 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Germany is not planning to send troops to Romania as part of the NATO military build-up, German media reported Wednesday, citing a defense ministry official.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, during a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday that he was hoping to see German troops stationed permanently in his country.

The German official told the dpa news agency that Germany maintained a military presence in NATO partner Lithuania, while Romania hosted French soldiers. The official said Germany saw its NATO obligations as fulfilled.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in June that Berlin was ready to permanently deploy a 4,000-strong brigade to Lithuania to bolster NATO's eastern flank. Germany already leads a NATO battlegroup in the country, made up of some 1,600 soldiers, with 900 of them Germans.

