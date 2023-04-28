UrduPoint.com

Germany Not Planning To Bring Back Compulsory Military Service - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Germany has no plans to bring back compulsory military service since Berlin does not have the capacity or funds for this, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.

"I have never advocated for the reintroduction of conscription. Even if I thought the suspension (of general conscription) was a mistake, it is clear that reintroducing it would not help in the current situation. We do not have the necessary capacities or funds for this," Pistorius told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

General conscription in Germany was abolished on July 1, 2011.

In January, the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth said that the number of refusals of military service in Germany increased almost five times to 951 people in 2022 compared to the previous year. The ministry added that a large number of those who refused to perform military service explained their decision by their unwillingness to participate in the Ukraine conflict.

