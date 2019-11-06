UrduPoint.com
Germany Not Ready To Participate In Syrian Restoration Yet - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:38 PM

Berlin believes that the conditions are not in place yet for its participation in the restoration of Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Berlin believes that the conditions are not in place yet for its participation in the restoration of Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"At the moment, we do not see the conditions in place for us to participate in the restoration of [Syria]. Russia is putting pressure on us to take part in the restoration of Syria and we agreed on an international level, including within the small group, that is, with France, the United Kingdom, the United States that helping with restoration will only become acceptable for us if the political process brings results," Maas said in the German parliament.

According to the German foreign minister, the political process has not been effective yet, but Germany supports it and backs UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen "logistically and financially" in organizing conferences in Geneva.

Maas added that Germany was ready to work with "certain members of Astana group" and cited a high-level meeting of German, French, Turkish and Russian ministers.

