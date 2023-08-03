Open Menu

Germany Not Ready To Supply Cruise Missiles To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Germany does not feel the time has come to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a trip to Bavaria on Thursday.

"The time for a decision has not come yet," he told a news conference in the town of Bad Reichenhall, adding there was no urgency in making such decision.

Pistorius praised Taurus air-to-surface missiles for their exceptional range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) but argued that other allies of Ukraine, including the United States, were not supplying Kiev with long-range cruise missiles.

German media reported in May that Kiev had been pressing Berlin for Taurus missiles.

Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

