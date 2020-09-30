Germany Not Recognizing Lukashenko as Belarusian President - Merkel

Germany does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the Belarusian president, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling on Lukashenko to eventually start dialogue with the opposition forces

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Germany does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the Belarusian president, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling on Lukashenko to eventually start dialogue with the opposition forces.

"We do not recognize the election of President Lukashenko. We are calling on him to establish dialogue with his people, without any involvement of the East or the West. We condemn the events unfolding there [in Belarus] every day, I mean elimination of the democratic process and violence against the opposition," Merkel told the German parliament.