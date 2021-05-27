UrduPoint.com
Germany Not Ruling Out Sanctions On Gas Transit Via Belarus - Maas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) No restrictive measures against Belarus over the Ryanair incident can be ruled out, including sanctions on the transit of gas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"Now I do not want to exclude anything, but it is necessary to conduct certain consultations, attach information and assess the possibilities that we have there," Maas told reporters when asked if sanctions on gas transit via Belarus are possible.

Germany's top diplomat also said that the actions of Belarus were unacceptable and "had features of terrorism," adding that "nothing can be ruled out."

