Germany Not Supplying Long-Range Arms To Kiev To Prevent Attacks Against Russia - Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Germany is reluctant to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine as it does not want them to end up being used to strike Russian territory, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

"We carefully check all the requests we receive.

But for us there is a principle that I share with the US president - we do not want the weapons we supply to be used to attack Russian territories," Scholz told German broadcaster ARD when asked why Germany refuses to supply Ukraine with the Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

In May, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing sources, that Ukraine had requested the Taurus missiles from Germany.

