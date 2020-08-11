Germany Notes Some Progress in Ukrainian Crisis Settlement - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday he could see some progress on the settlement of the internal conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"There is some progress in eastern Ukraine, which we discussed today. The decisions of the Paris summit in the Normandy format must not be empty words," Maas said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The progress concerns mainly ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Maas said.