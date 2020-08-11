UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Notes Some Progress In Ukrainian Crisis Settlement - Maas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

Germany Notes Some Progress in Ukrainian Crisis Settlement - Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday he could see some progress on the settlement of the internal conflict in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday he could see some progress on the settlement of the internal conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"There is some progress in eastern Ukraine, which we discussed today. The decisions of the Paris summit in the Normandy format must not be empty words," Maas said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The progress concerns mainly ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Maas said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Paris Progress

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

10 seconds ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

25 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.