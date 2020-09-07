Germany Now Has Over 250,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Germany confirmed 814 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 250,799 according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

In the past 24 hours, no new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Germany.

The country's total coronavirus death toll currently stands at 9,325.

On Sunday, Germany reported 988 new cases and one new death from COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute says the increase in COVID-19 cases in Germany has stabilized in the past week.

A week ago, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stood at around 242,400 while the country's total COVID-19 death toll was nearly 9,300.