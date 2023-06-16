Germany Nuclear-Free Policy Results in High Energy Prices, CO2 Emissions - IAEA Official

Germany's misinformed strategy of switching to renewables while rejecting nuclear power is leading to high CO2 emissions and rising electricity prices, Mikhail Chudakov, the IAEA deputy director general and head of the department of nuclear energy, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Germany's misinformed strategy of switching to renewables while rejecting nuclear power is leading to high CO2 emissions and rising electricity prices, Mikhail Chudakov, the IAEA deputy director general and head of the department of nuclear energy, told Sputnik.

"Paradoxically, they have not solved the problem of CO2 emissions, which means that they are very high, because the remaining part (of their energy mix) is still coal and gas, and also because these (green) energy sources depend on the availability of sun and wind," Chudakov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He noted that Germany's reliance on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is not working because it undermines their management of power flows, because something has to serve as a base element and maintain the frequency of power lines. Germany now has to spend more on power flow management, and the price of a kilowatt-hour there is higher than in nearby France, which has a highly developed nuclear power industry.

"We know that Germany closed its last (nuclear) plant because they are governed by the Greens. The Greens are not technically minded people, they are not engineers, they think that electricity comes from the socket," Chudakov said.

At the same time, he admitted that Germany has reached a certain level of CO2 reduction, but cannot go any further because it requires nuclear power.

In mid-April, Germany shut down its last three operating nuclear power plants � Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 � as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy. Germany's scientific community had urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider pulling the plug on the remaining plants as the country continued to suffer from rising energy costs.