Germany Offers COVID-19 QR-Codes Solution for Diplomats in Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The issuance of QR-codes to foreigners staying in Russia, including diplomats, may be based on getting the WHO-approved vaccines or on the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Thursday.

"Introduction of QR-codes is a complex topic. Of course, it concerns businesspersons, families and diplomats. One of the solutions is to issue QR-codes to everyone who has got the WHO-approved vaccine or to use antibodies markers as criteria," the diplomat told journalists.

The ambassador highlighted, that in his opinion the issue is about "medical transparency of vaccines" and it embraces only the medical side of the issue, not the political one.

Recently, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that "in the context of the implementation of provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the Russian side firmly strives to ensure the most favorable environment for the diplomatic missions' functioning". Russian Foreign Ministry noted that foreign diplomats, who couldn't get QR-codes in Russia are a limited group of people vaccinated with non-certified vaccines, but these cases are being resolved separately and the ministry is working on the issue.