UrduPoint.com

Germany Offers COVID-19 QR-Codes Solution For Diplomats In Russia - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:32 PM

Germany Offers COVID-19 QR-Codes Solution for Diplomats in Russia - Ambassador

The issuance of QR-codes to foreigners staying in Russia, including diplomats, may be based on getting the WHO-approved vaccines or on the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The issuance of QR-codes to foreigners staying in Russia, including diplomats, may be based on getting the WHO-approved vaccines or on the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Thursday.

"Introduction of QR-codes is a complex topic. Of course, it concerns businesspersons, families and diplomats. One of the solutions is to issue QR-codes to everyone who has got the WHO-approved vaccine or to use antibodies markers as criteria," the diplomat told journalists.

The ambassador highlighted, that in his opinion the issue is about "medical transparency of vaccines" and it embraces only the medical side of the issue, not the political one.

Recently, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that "in the context of the implementation of provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the Russian side firmly strives to ensure the most favorable environment for the diplomatic missions' functioning". Russian Foreign Ministry noted that foreign diplomats, who couldn't get QR-codes in Russia are a limited group of people vaccinated with non-certified vaccines, but these cases are being resolved separately and the ministry is working on the issue.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Vienna May

Recent Stories

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

18 minutes ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

18 minutes ago
 CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

27 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

27 minutes ago
 Small dams to address water shortage issue in sout ..

Small dams to address water shortage issue in southern districts : Minister Muha ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.