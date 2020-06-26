UrduPoint.com
Germany Offers Free Coronavirus Testing To Outbreak Districts

Germany Offers Free Coronavirus Testing to Outbreak Districts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has made getting tested for the coronavirus free of charge for residents of two worst-hit districts, authorities said Thursday.

The neighboring districts of Guetersloh and Warendorf were forced back into a strict lockdown on Wednesday after an outbreak at a meat processing plant.

"The Health Ministry informs all residents of districts Guetersloh and Warendorf about a possibility to get tested for SARS-COV-2 infection at a testing station or by your family doctor... Tests are free of charge for residents of Guetersloh and Warendorf," a statement read.

Bars, gyms, swimming pools, museums and art galleries were closed and outdoor picnics banned in the two districts after over 1,500 workers at a slaughterhouse belonging to the meat processing giant Toennies tested positive for the virus.

