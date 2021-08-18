UrduPoint.com

Germany Offers Humanitarian Visas To Afghan Support Staff - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Germany Offers Humanitarian Visas to Afghan Support Staff - Interior Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Germany is granting visas to Afghans who worked with its forces "out of humanitarian concerns," an interior ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that support staff were not considered refugees.

"They are not coming to Germany as refugees. This has nothing to do with the refugee program," Marek Wede told a government press conference in Berlin.

He stressed that no blanket decision was made to take in all Afghans who had ever worked for German organizations in Afghanistan. Visas are issued to at-risk workers after they apply for admission.

German Foreign Office spokesman Christofer Burger said 202 Afghan citizens had been evacuated by Wednesday. This is on top of 1,900 Afghans who arrived before July.

A total 2,400 visas were issued to Afghans before German troops withdrew.

Burger denied reports claiming that the German government had been dragging its feet when it came to the embassy's evacuation. ARD reported on Monday that charge d'affaires Jan Hendrik van Thiel complained in a situation report on Friday that Berlin had ignored "urgent appeals" for a long time.

"The embassy was at that time convinced that security could be maintained for a while," Burger argued.

The German government has been criticized by the media and opposition for waiting until the last minute to begin the rescue operation. Kabul's takeover by the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) caused thousands to storm the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Storm Foreign Office Interior Ministry Russia German Germany Berlin Van July Media All Government Refugee Top Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agen ..

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night ..

29 minutes ago
 India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism o ..

India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit’s statute ..

35 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

50 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

59 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

1 hour ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.