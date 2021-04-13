UrduPoint.com
Germany OKs Changes To Infection Protection Act Making Tighter Measures Mandatory- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The German government on Tuesday approved changes to the Infection Protection Act that would make strict COVID-19 restrictions in worst-hit areas mandatory, the German dpa news agency reported.

Germans in COVID-19 hotspots will have to deal with curfew restrictions and closed shops under mandatory nationwide guidelines.

In early April, the national government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted to introduce a strict lockdown during the Easter holidays, but the plans were revised after public backlash and calls for a vote of no-confidence in the cabinet.

Germany has so far reported over three million confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the death toll exceeding 78,000.

