Germany OKs Export Of Some $2.7Bln In Arms In 1st Half Of 2021 - Economy Ministry

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:54 PM

The German government has approved the export of 2.3 billion euros' ($2.66 billion) worth of arms in the first half of the year, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said on Wednesday

Slightly over 78% of the total number of export licenses are to EU and NATO member states, as well as to partners of the alliance, the ministry said in a fresh report.

During the same period of 2020, the government approved the export of 2.78 billion Euros in arms sales. Thus, this year's export total marked an approximately 17% drop compared to the last year's.

