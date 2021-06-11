MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Germany has always followed a policy of restraint and avoidance of escalations in the issue of possible supply of weapons to Ukraine, Jens Ploetner, the political director at the German Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

"Ukraine is also a direct neighbor of the European Union, we are interested that it is a sovereign and stable state. Therefore, let me, first of all, say that Germany's support for Ukraine covers all areas of bilateral relations. Germany has been providing especially active assistance for several years, for example, in the field of humanitarian assistance to victims of the conflict. At the same time, Germany also supports numerous humanitarian organizations, such as the WHO [the World Health Organization], UNICEF [the United Nations Children's Fund] and the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross], in their important work on the territory of Ukraine, in particular in the east of the country," Ploetner said.

The senior diplomat added that Germany supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and makes efforts to find a political solution to the Donbas conflict.

"To this end, we, together with France, with the governments of Ukraine and Russia, continue our work within the framework of the Normandy format. As for the supply of weapons, you know that Germany traditionally adheres to an extremely restrained course in this matter," Ploetner added.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it does not consider the supply of weapons to Ukraine as a way to reach a solution to the crisis. Earlier this week, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that there no change in Berlin's policy in regard to the possible supply of weapons to Ukraine. Kiev considers Berlin's decision "political."