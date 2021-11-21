Germany Opens Investigation Into Arson Attempt of Iranian Consulate in Hamburg - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) An investigation has been launched into an attempt to set fire to the Iranian Consulate General in Hamburg, German media reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening. At about 21:00 local time, a witness reported that smoke was coming from the entrance to the consulate's building, located in the elite Winterhude quarter in Hamburg, according to the Bild tabloid.

The rescue services and the police were called to the scene, the news said. Two Romanian citizens were soon detained, but were released for lack of evidence, the Bild noted.

Currently, the investigation is analyzing the CCTV footage, the tabloid said. It is believed that the arsonists threw a Molotov cocktail at the building.

Iran has condemned the arson attempt, Mehr news agency reported, citing a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Tehran also called on Berlin to fulfill its commitments under the Vienna Convention and ensure the security of Iranian diplomatic missions in the country.