Germany Opposes Possible Russian Involvement In Belarus Crisis - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:19 PM

Germany objects to possible Russian involvement in the crisis in Belarus, a government spokesman said on Monday, two days after the Belarusian president said Moscow had promised its help if needed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Germany objects to possible Russian involvement in the crisis in Belarus, a government spokesman said on Monday, two days after the Belarusian president said Moscow had promised its help if needed.

"We are talking about guaranteeing the citizens' right to a peaceful and democratic process and ending violence. This should stay inside Belarus," Steffen Seibert told reporters during a news briefing.

He said that Germany demanded that the Belarusian government release detained protesters and start a nationwide dialogue with the opposition, which has rejected the August 9 election, claiming it was rigged.

"A national dialogue is needed between the government, the opposition and the society to overcome this crisis.

The OSCE could play an important role in it by reviewing the election," Seibert said.

EU foreign ministers agreed last week to impose sanctions on officials they hold responsible for allegedly rigging the vote and police violence against demonstrators. Seibert said the list could be expanded.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday he would hold a video conference of EU leaders on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the country's EU neighbors on Saturday of seeking to create a government-in-exile after his rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, fled to Lithuania and announced the creation of a coordination council that would oversee the transfer of power in Belarus.

