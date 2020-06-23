Germany orders first local lockdown since easing: state premier

The entire district of Guetersloh in western Germany will be placed in lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse, North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet said Tuesday

"For the first time in Germany, we will return an entire district to the measures that applied several weeks ago," Laschet said.

More than 1,500 workers out of a total of nearly 7,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 at the slaughterhouse in Guetersloh.