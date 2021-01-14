Germany Orders Mandatory Coronavirus Testing for Travelers From Thursday

The German cabinet approved stricter entry rules for travelers from virus-affected areas on Wednesday in a bid to limit the spreading of the new coronavirus and its mutations, the health ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The German cabinet approved stricter entry rules for travelers from virus-affected areas on Wednesday in a bid to limit the spreading of the new coronavirus and its mutations, the health ministry said.

The order takes effect on Thursday. Those who were in a high-risk area 10 days before arrival are required to submit a negative test result within 48 hours after coming to Germany, while travelers from areas with a significantly high incidence or a mutated strain must send the test result before the trip.

"travel to at-risk areas is not something you do in a pandemic. Those who don't want to abstain from it regardless will have to be tested on arrival.

Viral mutations pose an additional threat to our health. We must do everything to stop them from spreading," Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Visitors from non-EU countries and high-risk areas are also required to fill a digital registration form and self-isolate on entry for 10 days.

Germany's coronavirus infections are nearing 2 million, with 19,600 new cases and 1,060 virus-related deaths reported in the past 24-hour period. The death toll stands at 42,637. The health ministry said on Wednesday that over 750,000 people had been vaccinated since the campaign began on December 27.