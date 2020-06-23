UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Orders Second Local Virus Lockdown: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:16 PM

Germany orders second local virus lockdown: officials

Germany on Tuesday placed a second district under lockdown over a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse, just hours after similar restrictions were imposed for a neighbouring area

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Germany on Tuesday placed a second district under lockdown over a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse, just hours after similar restrictions were imposed for a neighbouring area.

"In order to protect the population, we are now launching a further safety and security package to effectively combat the spread of the virus," North Rhine-Westphalia health minister Karl-Josef Laumann said Tuesday, ordering a lockdown for the district of Warendorf on lockdown.

Authorities had earlier announced similar measures in the neighbouring district of Guetersloh after more than 1,500 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the slaughterhouse.

Related Topics

Germany Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

2 hours ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.