Germany Passed Peak of Applications for Short-Time Work Subsidies - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Over 10 million Germans were put on short-time working in April, a figure that is expected to go down as the country unlocks economy, the labor minister said Thursday.

"I think we have passed the peak," Hubertus Heil told reporters, adding he did not expect the number of applications for government financial support to remain the same every month.

The minister credited the short-time working scheme, a "strong bridge over an economic abyss," with helping Germany protect millions of jobs.

He estimated that the unemployment rate went from 5.1 percent in March to 5.8 percent in April, which translates to 2.6 million currently unemployed. In comparison, the health crisis wiped out 26 million jobs in the United States in the first five weeks of the outbreak.

The Federal government put aside 26 million Euros ($28 million) before the start of the year to support the labor market and consumption. It also has options for obtaining additional liquidity assistance.