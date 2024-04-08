Germany 'pathetic' to supply aid to Gaza and arms to Israel, Nicaragua tells top UN court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Nicaragua hit out at Germany at the UN's top court Monday over its support to Israel, saying it was "pathetic" to give weapons to the Israeli government while simultaneously providing aid in Gaza.

"It is indeed a pathetic excuse to the Palestinian children, women and men to provide humanitarian aid, including through airdrops, on the one hand and to furnish the military equipment that is used to kill and annihilate them... on the other hand," Daniel Mueller, a lawyer for Nicaragua, told the court.

Nicaragua brought the case against Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to demand that judges impose emergency measures to stop Berlin from providing Israel with weapons and other assistance.

In a 43-page submission to the court, Nicaragua argued that Germany is in breach of the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention, set up in the wake of the Holocaust.

"By sending military equipment and now defunding UNRWA (UN agency for Palestinian refugees)... Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide," the submission says.

"Germany's failure is all the more reprehensible with respect to Israel given that Germany has a self-proclaimed privileged relationship with it, which would enable it to usefully influence its conduct," added Nicaragua.

Germany will respond in court on Tuesday but has already hit back at the allegations.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the German foreign ministry, told reporters ahead of the hearings that "We reject the allegations from Nicaragua".

"Germany has violated neither the Genocide Convention nor international humanitarian law and we will demonstrate this in full before the International Court of Justice," he said.

Nicaragua has also asked the ICJ to decide "provisional measures" -- emergency orders imposed while the court considers the broader case.

It is "imperative and urgent" the court orders such measures given that the lives of "hundreds of thousands of people" are at stake, it said in its submission.