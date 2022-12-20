UrduPoint.com

Germany Pauses Orders Of New Tanks After Mass Breakdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

The German government said Monday it will pause purchases of new Puma tanks after a mass breakdown during exercises, lamenting a "harsh setback" as Berlin seeks to overhaul its military

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The German government said Monday it will pause purchases of new Puma tanks after a mass breakdown during exercises, lamenting a "harsh setback" as Berlin seeks to overhaul its military.

The armoured infantry vehicles -- which were supposed to form part of Germany's contribution to a NATO force -- suffered problems that left all 18 of those in the exercises unfit for operations.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht however insisted that Germany remained a reliable partner in NATO.

"NATO, our allies can rely 100 percent on the commitments made by Germany," Lambrecht said during a visit to Slovakia.

The Puma breakdowns shone another spotlight on Germany's attempts to modernise its ageing military following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The latest failures of the Puma tanks are a harsh setback," Lambrecht in a statement earlier on Monday.

She ordered a probe into what went wrong, and said until the vehicles prove "stable" there won't be any new orders.

"Our troops must be able to rely on weapons systems that are robust and stable in combat," Lambrecht added.

The Pumas were supposed to be ready for use in a NATO task force for rapid deployments from January.

Lambrecht said that Germany would still fulfil its obligations towards the alliance, and instead of the Pumas would use ageing Marder tanks.

A defence ministry spokesman said work was being conducted at full speed on "damage assessment", adding there had been an "unusually high failure rate" with the tanks.

The military has 350 Puma tanks, but only 42 had been set up to be used with the NATO force.

Berlin earlier this year announced plans to invest 100 billion Euros ($106 billion) to modernise its armed forces, casting aside a post-war reluctance to spend big on its military to face the threat from Russia.

It is also buying dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, but that project has run into problems, with the defence ministry raising concerns about delays and additional costs.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Visit Vehicles Germany Berlin Alliance Slovakia January All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Mili ..

Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Military Cooperation, Global Situa ..

1 minute ago
 Romanian Foreign Minister Rules Out Risk of Russia ..

Romanian Foreign Minister Rules Out Risk of Russian Attack Against Moldova

1 minute ago
 Actress Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Defamation Ca ..

Actress Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Defamation Case With Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Mi ..

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Missiles - Official

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspect ..

Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspector rank

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.