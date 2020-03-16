UrduPoint.com
Germany Planning Operation To Airlift Citizens From Abroad Amid Virus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

Germany Planning Operation to Airlift Citizens From Abroad Amid Virus Outbreak

The German Foreign Office is in talks with airlines on how to repatriate those stranded abroad by the epidemic, the ministry's spokeswoman said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The German Foreign Office is in talks with airlines on how to repatriate those stranded abroad by the epidemic, the ministry's spokeswoman said Monday.

"We are in dialogue with Lufthansa and other air carriers.

We are looking for a solution for Germans stuck abroad," Maria Adebahr said during a press briefing.

A spokesperson for the Robert Koch Institute, a national disease control authority, said earlier in the day that some 5,000 people had contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. The number of virus-related deaths in Germany stood at 12 on Sunday.

