Germany Planning To Restrict UK, S. African Arrivals Over New COVID-19 Strain- Spokeswoman
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Germany is planning to restrict arrivals from the United Kingdom and South Africa due to a recently discovered mutated COVID-19 strain, government spokeswoman Martina Fietz, confirmed on Sunday.
"Due to reports on coronavirus mutation, the Federal government intends to restrict movement between Germany and the UK, as well as South Africa. A directive is currently being drafted. The federal government is in contact with European partners," Fietz wrote on Twitter.