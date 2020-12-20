UrduPoint.com
Germany Planning To Restrict UK, S. African Arrivals Over New COVID-19 Strain- Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Germany Planning to Restrict UK, S. African Arrivals Over New COVID-19 Strain- Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Germany is planning to restrict arrivals from the United Kingdom and South Africa due to a recently discovered mutated COVID-19 strain, government spokeswoman Martina Fietz, confirmed on Sunday.

"Due to reports on coronavirus mutation, the Federal government intends to restrict movement between Germany and the UK, as well as South Africa. A directive is currently being drafted. The federal government is in contact with European partners," Fietz wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

