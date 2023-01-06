Germany is planning to supply Ukraine with about 40 Marder 1 infantry fighting vehicles and is intending to prepare the delivery in the first quarter of 2023, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday

"As for the Marder, we are talking about one battalion, which consists of about 40 vehicles, and these 40 vehicles should be prepared for the delivery to Ukraine in the first quarter," Hebestreit told a briefing.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint statement that the United States and Germany intended to supply Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainian troops to use them.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously sent a note to NATO countries, indicating that they were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.