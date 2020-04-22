UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Plans To Buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 F-18s: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:03 AM

Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 F-18s: Minister

Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters and 45 US-made F-18s to replace ageing combat jets, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Tuesday, emphasising that the US planes satisfied NATO requirements

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters and 45 US-made F-18s to replace ageing combat jets, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Tuesday, emphasising that the US planes satisfied NATO requirements.

Amid growing criticism over her decision to include US-made aircraft in the mix, the minister told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper the F-18s were needed as "bridging technology".

To retire the present fleet of Tornado aircraft, the Luftwaffe (airforce) must maintain certain capabilities, and she told the German daily "it has to be said, that currently only US manufacturers are offering" the capacity to carry nuclear weapons.

In a letter to parliament's defence committee, the minister underscored that the Boeing-built jets would allow Germany to meet its NATO nuclear sharing duties as they can carry US atomic warheads.

At present, the Tornado is the only Luftwaffe plane certified to carry nuclear arms.

The minister stressed however that Eurofighters would be the "backbone of the Luftwaffe".

An advanced Franco-German fighter dubbed the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is not expected to be ready until 2040.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Technology Parliament Nuclear German Germany Buy

Recent Stories

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

50 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

1 hour ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

DC Karak holds prices review moot

2 minutes ago

Elements behind sugar, wheat, IPPs scandal to face ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.