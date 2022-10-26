UrduPoint.com

Germany Plans To Legalize Cannabis In 2024 - Health Minister

A law allowing adults to use and cultivate cannabis for recreational purposes could go into effect in Germany in two years, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced Wednesday

A law allowing adults to use and cultivate cannabis for recreational purposes could go into effect in Germany in two years, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced Wednesday.

Germany legalized medical marijuana five years ago but the new proposal of the left-green coalition government may add it to a short list of countries where pot smoking is legal.

Lauterbach did not provide a clear-cut timeline for the adoption of the draft legislation, arguing there were more pressing issues at hand. But he said that "if everything goes well, I could imagine it becoming legal in 2024."

Some four million people admitted to having smoked marijuana in the past year, a quarter of them underage consumers, according to the ministry.

Lauterbach said he had been opposed to legalization, but a "flourishing black market" with associated criminality and a rise in production of stronger cannabis convinced him that a new law would deliver better youth protections.

The draft law will permit possession of between 20 and 30 grams of dried cannabis leaf. Production will be restricted to Germany and distribution will only be allowed in licensed shops and drugstores, with adults allowed to grow up to three cannabis plants.

Lauterbach suggested that a cap on the maximum strength of the psychoactive substance THC in cannabis products was also being considered.

Germany will submit key points of the draft to the European Commission for a pre-evaluation and expects a quick response, the minister said. The EU executive has the power to torpedo the plan.

"If this law comes it will be, on the one hand, the most liberal cannabis legalization project in Europe and, on the other, the most strictly-controlled market in terms of decriminalization and youth protection," he said.

