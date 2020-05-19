Germany Plans to Lift International Travel Warning on June 15 - Foreign Minister

Germany is expected to lift its international travel warning adopted to halt the spread of COVID-19 on June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Germany is expected to lift its international travel warning adopted to halt the spread of COVID-19 on June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Maas held a videoconference where he discussed the restoration of travel and tourism with his colleagues from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Spain, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Austria, and Slovenia.

The participants will hold the next meeting in two weeks, according to Maas.

"We hope that, on June 15, we will be able to replace the general travel warning with travel recommendations on where one can visit and what one can expect," Maas said.

Berlin issued the travel warning in mid-March, cautioning against all non-essential travels abroad, especially for tourism.