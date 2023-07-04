Open Menu

Germany Plans To Raise Extra $18.1Bln In Debt In 2024 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Germany plans to take on 16.6 billion Euros ($18.1 billion) in new debt in 2024, the Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing government sources.

The new borrowing is part of Finance Minister Christian Lindner's draft budget that the cabinet is expected to approve on Wednesday, the business daily reported.

Europe's economic powerhouse plans to cut spending to 445.7 billion euros next year, with the only exception being defense expenditure, which Germany wants to hike to 2% of GDP to meet the NATO target.

The draft comes after months of haggling between the three parties making up the German coalition government ” the Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Greens of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lindner's business-oriented Free Democrats.

Related Topics

NATO Business Budget German Germany Democrats Christian Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

48 minutes ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

49 minutes ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

48 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

60 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

60 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

60 minutes ago
UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

1 hour ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

1 hour ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

1 hour ago

More Stories From World