Germany Pledges $18Mln in Extra Relief Aid to Gazans

Germany will give UN agencies 15 million euros ($18.2 million) to support the Palestinian exclave of Gaza, on top of 50 million euros that it has disbursed since the start of the year, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Germany will give UN agencies 15 million Euros ($18.2 million) to support the Palestinian exclave of Gaza, on top of 50 million euros that it has disbursed since the start of the year, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday.

"Humanitarian assistance for Gaza's civilian population is a major concern of the Federal government and an important step toward stability and continuation of a ceasefire, which has been in place for a week," the spokesperson said.

Most of the money will go to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and the World food Program, who will provide supplies to more than 1.4 million food-insecure Gazans. The United Nations said recently that it needed $95 million to address humanitarian needs in Palestinian territories in the next three months.