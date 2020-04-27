UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Pledges $325Mln In Coronavirus Aid Funding To Crisis-Hit Regions - Top Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

Germany Pledges $325Mln in Coronavirus Aid Funding to Crisis-Hit Regions - Top Diplomat

Germany will allocate 300 million euros ($325 million) in coronavirus emergency aid funding to international organizations helping crisis-hit communities, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Germany will allocate 300 million Euros ($325 million) in coronavirus emergency aid funding to international organizations helping crisis-hit communities, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have requested, respectively, $2 billion and $822 million in aid to support vulnerable people that are already affected by humanitarian emergencies.

"We have answered the unprecedented call for help from the United Nations and will provide 300 million euros to fund humanitarian efforts during the corona crisis," Maas said.

The new coronavirus disproportionately affects people living in war zones and refugee camps, the ministry quoted him as saying. Germany will help UN agencies and the Swiss-based Red Cross and Red Crescent tackle health emergencies and guarantee water supply and sanitation.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Germany From Refugee Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

57 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services throug ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.