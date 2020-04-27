Germany Pledges $325Mln in Coronavirus Aid Funding to Crisis-Hit Regions - Top Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany will allocate 300 million euros ($325 million) in coronavirus emergency aid funding to international organizations helping crisis-hit communities, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Germany will allocate 300 million Euros ($325 million) in coronavirus emergency aid funding to international organizations helping crisis-hit communities, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have requested, respectively, $2 billion and $822 million in aid to support vulnerable people that are already affected by humanitarian emergencies.

"We have answered the unprecedented call for help from the United Nations and will provide 300 million euros to fund humanitarian efforts during the corona crisis," Maas said.

The new coronavirus disproportionately affects people living in war zones and refugee camps, the ministry quoted him as saying. Germany will help UN agencies and the Swiss-based Red Cross and Red Crescent tackle health emergencies and guarantee water supply and sanitation.