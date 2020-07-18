Germany Pledges Extra $3.4Bln to IMF Coronavirus Response Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany will give the International Monetary Fund an additional 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in funding to help poorer countries deal with the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Germany will give the International Monetary Fund an additional 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in funding to help poorer countries deal with the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said.

The pledge was made at Saturday's virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors attended by Germany's chief financier Olaf Scholz.

"We are again massively increasing our contribution to coronavirus aid measures. Olaf Scholz announced at the G20 meeting that Germany will give the IMF aid program an additional 3 billion euros. It's a strong message of solidarity," the ministry tweeted.

The pledged donation comes on top of the 8.7 billion euros that Germany will disburse to the IMF Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust in 2020-2021.